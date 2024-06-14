IRCON Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹273.75 and closed at ₹272.25. The stock reached a high of ₹273.75 and a low of ₹265. The market capitalization of IRCON stands at 25177.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹301.4, and the 52-week low is ₹79. On the BSE, a total of 947,800 shares were traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.47
|Support 1
|263.87
|Resistance 2
|277.43
|Support 2
|260.23
|Resistance 3
|281.07
|Support 3
|255.27
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 19.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 947 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹273.75 & ₹265 yesterday to end at ₹272.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend