IRCON Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : Ircon International Limited's stock opened at ₹322 and closed at ₹319.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹349.4, while the low was ₹319. With a market capitalization of 31681.27 crore, the 52-week high and low were reported at ₹349.4 and ₹79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,083,642 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IRCON has increased by 2.52% and is currently trading at ₹345.35. Over the past year, IRCON shares have seen a significant growth of 324.45% to reach ₹345.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.44%
|3 Months
|37.26%
|6 Months
|72.67%
|YTD
|96.5%
|1 Year
|324.45%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|349.83
|Support 1
|319.38
|Resistance 2
|364.87
|Support 2
|303.97
|Resistance 3
|380.28
|Support 3
|288.93
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 20.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 243.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹349.4 & ₹319 yesterday to end at ₹336.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend