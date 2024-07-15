Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 5.3 %. The stock closed at 319.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.85 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : Ircon International Limited's stock opened at 322 and closed at 319.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 349.4, while the low was 319. With a market capitalization of 31681.27 crore, the 52-week high and low were reported at 349.4 and 79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,083,642 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IRCON has increased by 2.52% and is currently trading at 345.35. Over the past year, IRCON shares have seen a significant growth of 324.45% to reach 345.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.44%
3 Months37.26%
6 Months72.67%
YTD96.5%
1 Year324.45%
15 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1349.83Support 1319.38
Resistance 2364.87Support 2303.97
Resistance 3380.28Support 3288.93
15 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 20.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
15 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 94 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27554 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 243.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹319.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 349.4 & 319 yesterday to end at 336.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

