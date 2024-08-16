Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 268.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at 268.5 and closed slightly lower at 268.3. The stock reached a high of 269.25 and a low of 259.65. With a market capitalization of 24,650.92 crore, IRCON's 52-week range spans from a low of 98.3 to a high of 351.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 727,888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has risen by 2.19%, currently trading at 267.85. Over the past year, IRCON shares have surged by 153.92% to reach 267.85. In comparison, the Nifty index increased by 24.04% to 24334.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.52%
3 Months-0.4%
6 Months17.7%
YTD52.89%
1 Year153.92%
16 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1267.58Support 1258.08
Resistance 2273.12Support 2254.12
Resistance 3277.08Support 3248.58
16 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 3.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 201.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 272.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0111
    Buy0001
    Hold2111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
16 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17494 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 727 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹268.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 269.25 & 259.65 yesterday to end at 262.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.