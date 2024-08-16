IRCON Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹268.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹268.3. The stock reached a high of ₹269.25 and a low of ₹259.65. With a market capitalization of ₹24,650.92 crore, IRCON's 52-week range spans from a low of ₹98.3 to a high of ₹351.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 727,888 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has risen by 2.19%, currently trading at ₹267.85. Over the past year, IRCON shares have surged by 153.92% to reach ₹267.85. In comparison, the Nifty index increased by 24.04% to 24334.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.52%
|3 Months
|-0.4%
|6 Months
|17.7%
|YTD
|52.89%
|1 Year
|153.92%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.58
|Support 1
|258.08
|Resistance 2
|273.12
|Support 2
|254.12
|Resistance 3
|277.08
|Support 3
|248.58
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 3.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹201.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹272.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 727 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.25 & ₹259.65 yesterday to end at ₹262.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.