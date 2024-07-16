IRCON Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹340.6 and closed at ₹336.85. The high for the day was ₹351.65 while the low was ₹333.15. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at ₹31,563.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹349.4 and ₹79 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 2,322,697 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹351.65 & ₹333.15 yesterday to end at ₹335.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend