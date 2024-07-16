Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 16 Jul 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 336.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.6 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 340.6 and closed at 336.85. The high for the day was 351.65 while the low was 333.15. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at 31,563.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 349.4 and 79 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 2,322,697 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28460 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹336.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 351.65 & 333.15 yesterday to end at 335.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

