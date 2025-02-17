IRCON Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹169 and closed at ₹167.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹169.50 and a low of ₹156.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹14,856.82 crore, IRCON's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹156.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 957,384 shares for the day.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.85
|Support 1
|153.07
|Resistance 2
|174.07
|Support 2
|148.51
|Resistance 3
|178.63
|Support 3
|140.29
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 8.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 957 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.50 & ₹156.85 yesterday to end at ₹157.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend