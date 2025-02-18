Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 18 2025 09:07:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.35 0.00%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,690.50 0.89%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 301.95 -0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 687.00 0.07%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 304.55 -0.29%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCON Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 157.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.50 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at 154.60 and closed at 157.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 157.50 and a low of 150.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 14,536.91 crore, the stock is significantly below its 52-week high of 351.65 and just above its 52-week low of 156.85. The BSE volume for the day was 529,518 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:17:15 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCON has decreased by 1.20%, currently trading at 152.65. Over the past year, IRCON's shares have experienced a decline of 31.53%, reaching 152.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-18.18%
3 Months-14.68%
6 Months-42.72%
YTD-28.12%
1 Year-31.53%
18 Feb 2025, 08:49:16 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1157.89Support 1150.81
Resistance 2161.38Support 2147.22
Resistance 3164.97Support 3143.73
18 Feb 2025, 08:34:54 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 6.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2111
18 Feb 2025, 08:20:13 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11643 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 529 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01:36 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹157.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 157.50 & 150.75 yesterday to end at 154.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue