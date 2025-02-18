IRCON Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹154.60 and closed at ₹157.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹157.50 and a low of ₹150.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹14,536.91 crore, the stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹351.65 and just above its 52-week low of ₹156.85. The BSE volume for the day was 529,518 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCON has decreased by 1.20%, currently trading at ₹152.65. Over the past year, IRCON's shares have experienced a decline of 31.53%, reaching ₹152.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-18.18%
|3 Months
|-14.68%
|6 Months
|-42.72%
|YTD
|-28.12%
|1 Year
|-31.53%
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.89
|Support 1
|150.81
|Resistance 2
|161.38
|Support 2
|147.22
|Resistance 3
|164.97
|Support 3
|143.73
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 6.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 529 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.50 & ₹150.75 yesterday to end at ₹154.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend