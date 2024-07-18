IRCON Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : Ircon's stock opened at ₹336.85 and closed at ₹335.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹336.85, while the low was ₹322. The market cap stands at ₹30,444.49 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹351.65 and ₹80.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,125,800 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The IRCON share price dropped by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹322.00. Over the past year, IRCON shares have seen a significant increase of 287.09%, reaching ₹322.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.58%
|3 Months
|32.71%
|6 Months
|57.68%
|YTD
|88.91%
|1 Year
|287.09%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|332.73
|Support 1
|318.43
|Resistance 2
|341.67
|Support 2
|313.07
|Resistance 3
|347.03
|Support 3
|304.13
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 17.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.85 & ₹322 yesterday to end at ₹323.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend