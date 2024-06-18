Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 267.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 269.6 and closed at 267.7. The high for the day was 271.7, while the low was 265.05. The market capitalization stands at 25,299.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 301.4 and the 52-week low is 79. The BSE volume for the day was 393,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹267.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 271.7 & 265.05 yesterday to end at 267.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

