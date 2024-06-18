IRCON Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹269.6 and closed at ₹267.7. The high for the day was ₹271.7, while the low was ₹265.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹25,299.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹301.4 and the 52-week low is ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 393,761 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹267.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹271.7 & ₹265.05 yesterday to end at ₹267.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend