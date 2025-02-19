IRCON Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹152.80 and closed at ₹154.50, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹154.90 and a low of ₹146.60 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹14,231.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹351.65 and a 52-week low of ₹150.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 361,904 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 361 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹154.90 & ₹146.60 yesterday to end at ₹151.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend