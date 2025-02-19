Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -2.10 %. The stock closed at 154.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at 152.80 and closed at 154.50, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 154.90 and a low of 146.60 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 14,231.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 351.65 and a 52-week low of 150.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 361,904 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11780 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 361 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹154.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 154.90 & 146.60 yesterday to end at 151.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

