IRCON Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹323.65, reached a high of ₹323.65, and closed at ₹323.7 with a low of ₹308. The market capitalization stood at ₹29,428.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹351.65 and ₹80.56 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 936,774 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 14.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 936 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹323.65 & ₹308 yesterday to end at ₹312.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend