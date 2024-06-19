LIVE UPDATES

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Trade

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -3.01 %. The stock closed at 273.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.