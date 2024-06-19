Explore
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
LIVE UPDATES

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -3.01 %. The stock closed at 273.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 272.95 and closed at 269. The stock reached a high of 278.5 and a low of 271.25. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at 25,765.43 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 301.4, and the 52-week low was 79. The BSE volume for IRCON was 510,872 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:54:15 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Today, IRCON's stock price has dropped by 1.92% to reach 268.7, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies like Brigade Enterprises, NBCC India, KEC International, and Sobha. Additionally, both Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices, have also experienced declines of 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Brigade Enterprises1356.0-9.35-0.681437.0550.431337.13
NBCC India156.0-2.15-1.36176.538.128080.0
IRCON International268.7-5.25-1.92301.479.025271.66
KEC International898.75-32.8-3.52953.15543.623105.82
Sobha2069.05-86.05-3.992178.74507.9819624.08
19 Jun 2024, 09:33:03 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON trading at ₹265.7, down -3.01% from yesterday's ₹273.95

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCON has broken the first support of 270.63 & second support of 267.27 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 263.33. If the stock price breaks the final support of 263.33 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:23:33 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has dropped by -1.35% and is currently trading at 270.25. Over the past year, IRCON shares have seen a significant increase of 225.55% to 270.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.86%
3 Months18.81%
6 Months54.95%
YTD59.83%
1 Year225.55%
19 Jun 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1277.93Support 1270.63
Resistance 2281.87Support 2267.27
Resistance 3285.23Support 3263.33
19 Jun 2024, 08:36:37 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 21.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0011
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
19 Jun 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19648 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 510 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:05:12 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹269 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 278.5 & 271.25 yesterday to end at 269. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

