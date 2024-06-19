IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Dips in Trading Today

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹272.95 and closed at ₹269. The stock reached a high of ₹278.5 and a low of ₹271.25. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at ₹25,765.43 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹301.4, and the 52-week low was ₹79. The BSE volume for IRCON was 510,872 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Today, IRCON's stock price has dropped by 1.92% to reach ₹268.7, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies like Brigade Enterprises, NBCC India, KEC International, and Sobha. Additionally, both Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices, have also experienced declines of 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Brigade Enterprises
|1356.0
|-9.35
|-0.68
|1437.0
|550.4
|31337.13
|NBCC India
|156.0
|-2.15
|-1.36
|176.5
|38.1
|28080.0
|IRCON International
|268.7
|-5.25
|-1.92
|301.4
|79.0
|25271.66
|KEC International
|898.75
|-32.8
|-3.52
|953.15
|543.6
|23105.82
|Sobha
|2069.05
|-86.05
|-3.99
|2178.74
|507.98
|19624.08
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCON has broken the first support of ₹270.63 & second support of ₹267.27 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹263.33. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹263.33 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has dropped by -1.35% and is currently trading at ₹270.25. Over the past year, IRCON shares have seen a significant increase of 225.55% to ₹270.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.86%
|3 Months
|18.81%
|6 Months
|54.95%
|YTD
|59.83%
|1 Year
|225.55%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|277.93
|Support 1
|270.63
|Resistance 2
|281.87
|Support 2
|267.27
|Resistance 3
|285.23
|Support 3
|263.33
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 21.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 510 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹278.5 & ₹271.25 yesterday to end at ₹269. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend