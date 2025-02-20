IRCON Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹149.65 and closed at ₹151.25, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹164.20 and a low of ₹148.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹15,162.61 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹146.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,236,521 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.4
|Support 1
|151.41
|Resistance 2
|173.79
|Support 2
|141.81
|Resistance 3
|183.39
|Support 3
|135.42
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 10.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1236 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.20 & ₹148.35 yesterday to end at ₹161.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend