IRCON Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 6.55 %. The stock closed at 151.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.15 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at 149.65 and closed at 151.25, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 164.20 and a low of 148.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 15,162.61 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 351.65 and a low of 146.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,236,521 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.4Support 1151.41
Resistance 2173.79Support 2141.81
Resistance 3183.39Support 3135.42
20 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 10.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2111
20 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12236 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1236 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹151.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 164.20 & 148.35 yesterday to end at 161.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

