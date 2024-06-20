Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -2.28 %. The stock closed at 273.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 274.85 and closed at 273.95. The stock reached a high of 275.35 and a low of 263.10 during the trading session. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at 25,177.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 301.40 and 79 respectively. The BSE trading volume for IRCON was 989,114 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹273.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 275.35 & 263.1 yesterday to end at 273.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

