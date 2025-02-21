Explore
LIVE UPDATES

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2025, by -0.40 %. The stock closed at 161.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.50 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at 159.95 and closed at 161.15, reflecting a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of 164.10 and a low of 157.55. With a market capitalization of 15,101.45 crore, the stock's 52-week range highlights significant volatility, with a high of 351.65 and a low of 146.60. A total of 368,976 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:15:53 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCON has increased by 1.12%, currently trading at 162.50. However, over the past year, IRCON's shares have experienced a decline of 29.48%, also settling at 162.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.94%
3 Months-11.84%
6 Months-39.45%
YTD-25.24%
1 Year-29.48%
21 Feb 2025, 08:46:38 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.25Support 1157.57
Resistance 2167.46Support 2154.1
Resistance 3170.93Support 3150.89
21 Feb 2025, 08:31:07 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 10.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2111
21 Feb 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12362 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:02:23 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹161.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 164.10 & 157.55 yesterday to end at 160.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

