IRCON Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹159.95 and closed at ₹161.15, reflecting a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of ₹164.10 and a low of ₹157.55. With a market capitalization of ₹15,101.45 crore, the stock's 52-week range highlights significant volatility, with a high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹146.60. A total of 368,976 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCON has increased by 1.12%, currently trading at ₹162.50. However, over the past year, IRCON's shares have experienced a decline of 29.48%, also settling at ₹162.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.94%
|3 Months
|-11.84%
|6 Months
|-39.45%
|YTD
|-25.24%
|1 Year
|-29.48%
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.25
|Support 1
|157.57
|Resistance 2
|167.46
|Support 2
|154.1
|Resistance 3
|170.93
|Support 3
|150.89
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 10.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.10 & ₹157.55 yesterday to end at ₹160.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend