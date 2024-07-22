IRCON Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹308.45 and closed at ₹312.90. The stock reached a high of ₹329.50 and a low of ₹304.25. The market capitalization of IRCON was ₹29,734.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹351.65 and the 52-week low was ₹80.56. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3,579,507 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|328.05
|Support 1
|303.2
|Resistance 2
|341.2
|Support 2
|291.5
|Resistance 3
|352.9
|Support 3
|278.35
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 15.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.5 & ₹304.25 yesterday to end at ₹316.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend