LIVE UPDATES

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Positive Growth in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trade

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 319 per share. The stock is currently trading at 323.3 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.