IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Positive Growth in Trading Today

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹316 and closed at ₹316.15. The high for the day was ₹322.8, while the low was ₹308.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,002.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹351.65 and ₹80.56, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,905,507 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON trading at ₹323.3, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹319
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON share price is at ₹323.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹310.73 and ₹324.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹310.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 324.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has increased by 1.32% and is currently trading at ₹323.20. Over the past year, IRCON shares have seen a significant price gain of 242.40% to reach ₹323.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24,509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.3%
|3 Months
|31.23%
|6 Months
|19.41%
|YTD
|86.09%
|1 Year
|242.4%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|324.98
|Support 1
|310.73
|Resistance 2
|331.02
|Support 2
|302.52
|Resistance 3
|339.23
|Support 3
|296.48
IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 15.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29627 k
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1905 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹316.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹322.8 & ₹308.5 yesterday to end at ₹319. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend