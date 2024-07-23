Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Positive Growth in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 319 per share. The stock is currently trading at 323.3 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at 316 and closed at 316.15. The high for the day was 322.8, while the low was 308.5. The market capitalization stood at 30,002.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were 351.65 and 80.56, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,905,507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON trading at ₹323.3, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹319

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON share price is at 323.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 310.73 and 324.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 310.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 324.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has increased by 1.32% and is currently trading at 323.20. Over the past year, IRCON shares have seen a significant price gain of 242.40% to reach 323.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24,509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.3%
3 Months31.23%
6 Months19.41%
YTD86.09%
1 Year242.4%
23 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1324.98Support 1310.73
Resistance 2331.02Support 2302.52
Resistance 3339.23Support 3296.48
23 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 15.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
23 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29627 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1905 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹316.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 322.8 & 308.5 yesterday to end at 319. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.