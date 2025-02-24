Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 160.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.50 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at 161.10 and closed slightly lower at 160.70. The stock experienced a high of 166.80 and a low of 157.70 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 14,907.18 crore, IRCON's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of 351.65 and above its 52-week low of 146.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 201,954 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.56Support 1155.92
Resistance 2169.98Support 2152.7
Resistance 3173.2Support 3147.28
24 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 9.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2211
24 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12508 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹160.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 166.80 & 157.70 yesterday to end at 158.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

