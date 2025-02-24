IRCON Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹161.10 and closed slightly lower at ₹160.70. The stock experienced a high of ₹166.80 and a low of ₹157.70 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹14,907.18 crore, IRCON's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹351.65 and above its 52-week low of ₹146.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 201,954 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.56
|Support 1
|155.92
|Resistance 2
|169.98
|Support 2
|152.7
|Resistance 3
|173.2
|Support 3
|147.28
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 9.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹166.80 & ₹157.70 yesterday to end at ₹158.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend