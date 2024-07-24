Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -7.99 %. The stock closed at 319 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.5 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON had an open price of 322, a close price of 319, a high of 327.95, and a low of 261.5. The market capitalization was 27,604.14 crore, with a 52-week high of 351.65 and a 52-week low of 90.21. The BSE volume for the day was 5,712,444 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 54 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31584 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

24 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹319 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 327.95 & 261.5 yesterday to end at 293.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

