IRCON Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹276.3 and closed at ₹276.35. The high for the day was ₹287.5 and the low was ₹272.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,381.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹301.4 and ₹79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 513,632 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON International stock's low price today was ₹272.2 while the high price reached ₹287.5.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The volume of IRCON traded until 12 AM is 61.67% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹280, reflecting a decrease of 1.32%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 282.82 and 279.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 279.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 282.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.6
|Support 1
|279.65
|Resistance 2
|282.75
|Support 2
|278.85
|Resistance 3
|283.55
|Support 3
|277.7
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|270.79
|10 Days
|266.82
|20 Days
|268.36
|50 Days
|248.39
|100 Days
|235.95
|300 Days
|196.00
IRCON Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCON share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹287.5 & ₹272.2 yesterday to end at ₹276.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend