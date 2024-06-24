Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 276.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.5 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at 276.3 and closed at 276.35. The high for the day was 287.5 and the low was 272.2. The market capitalization stood at 26,381.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were 301.4 and 79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 513,632 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON International stock's low price today was 272.2 while the high price reached 287.5.

24 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.67% lower than yesterday

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The volume of IRCON traded until 12 AM is 61.67% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 280, reflecting a decrease of 1.32%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 282.82 and 279.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 279.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 282.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.6Support 1279.65
Resistance 2282.75Support 2278.85
Resistance 3283.55Support 3277.7
24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days270.79
10 Days266.82
20 Days268.36
50 Days248.39
100 Days235.95
300 Days196.00
24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON Short Term and Long Term Trends

IRCON Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCON share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹276.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 287.5 & 272.2 yesterday to end at 276.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

