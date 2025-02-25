Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 158.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at 156.25 and closed at 158.50, marking a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of 157.20 and a low of 153. With a market capitalization of 14,601.51 crore, the stock is well-positioned despite its 52-week high of 351.65 and low of 146.60. A total of 206,563 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST IRCON Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCON Live Updates: The share price of IRCON declined by 0.23% today, settling at 154.75, while its competitors are showing a mixed performance. Companies like Kalpataru Projects International and Equinox India Developments are experiencing declines, whereas Swan Energy and Sobha are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remain relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Kalpataru Projects International909.4-17.15-1.851449.15847.715530.06
Equinox India Developments131.1-1.55-1.17164.495.78325.34
IRCON International154.75-0.35-0.23351.65146.614554.48
Swan Energy434.355.01.16809.7399.413615.0
Sobha1182.02.950.252178.741095.6512593.82
25 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST IRCON Live Updates: IRCON trading at ₹154.75, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹158.50

IRCON Live Updates: IRCON share price is at 154.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 152.95 and 157.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 152.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 157.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCON has increased by 0.45%, currently trading at 155.80. However, over the past year, IRCON's shares have declined by 32.28%, reaching 155.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has appreciated by 8.84%, rising to 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.24%
3 Months-15.16%
6 Months-41.46%
YTD-27.95%
1 Year-32.28%
25 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1157.28Support 1152.95
Resistance 2159.46Support 2150.8
Resistance 3161.61Support 3148.62
25 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 7.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2211
25 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12187 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹158.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 157.20 & 153 yesterday to end at 155.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

