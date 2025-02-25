IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹156.25 and closed at ₹158.50, marking a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of ₹157.20 and a low of ₹153. With a market capitalization of ₹14,601.51 crore, the stock is well-positioned despite its 52-week high of ₹351.65 and low of ₹146.60. A total of 206,563 shares were traded on the BSE.
IRCON Live Updates: The share price of IRCON declined by 0.23% today, settling at ₹154.75, while its competitors are showing a mixed performance. Companies like Kalpataru Projects International and Equinox India Developments are experiencing declines, whereas Swan Energy and Sobha are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remain relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Kalpataru Projects International
|909.4
|-17.15
|-1.85
|1449.15
|847.7
|15530.06
|Equinox India Developments
|131.1
|-1.55
|-1.17
|164.4
|95.7
|8325.34
|IRCON International
|154.75
|-0.35
|-0.23
|351.65
|146.6
|14554.48
|Swan Energy
|434.35
|5.0
|1.16
|809.7
|399.4
|13615.0
|Sobha
|1182.0
|2.95
|0.25
|2178.74
|1095.65
|12593.82
IRCON Live Updates: IRCON share price is at ₹154.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹152.95 and ₹157.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹152.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 157.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCON has increased by 0.45%, currently trading at ₹155.80. However, over the past year, IRCON's shares have declined by 32.28%, reaching ₹155.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has appreciated by 8.84%, rising to 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.24%
|3 Months
|-15.16%
|6 Months
|-41.46%
|YTD
|-27.95%
|1 Year
|-32.28%
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.28
|Support 1
|152.95
|Resistance 2
|159.46
|Support 2
|150.8
|Resistance 3
|161.61
|Support 3
|148.62
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 7.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.20 & ₹153 yesterday to end at ₹155.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend