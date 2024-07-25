IRCON Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹295.8 and closed at ₹293.5. The high for the day was ₹304.8, while the low was ₹291.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹27491.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹351.65 and the 52-week low was ₹90.21. The BSE volume for the day was 1994335 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|300.58
|Support 1
|286.98
|Resistance 2
|309.57
|Support 2
|282.37
|Resistance 3
|314.18
|Support 3
|273.38
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 8.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1994 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹304.8 & ₹291.05 yesterday to end at ₹292.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.