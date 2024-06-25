Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 276.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.4 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 276.3 and closed at 276.35. The stock reached a high of 287.5 and a low of 272.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is 26,278.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 301.4 and the 52-week low is 79. The BSE volume for IRCON was 664,748 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15965 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 664 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹276.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 287.5 & 272.2 yesterday to end at 276.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.