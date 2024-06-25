IRCON Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹276.3 and closed at ₹276.35. The stock reached a high of ₹287.5 and a low of ₹272.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹26,278.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹301.4 and the 52-week low is ₹79. The BSE volume for IRCON was 664,748 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 664 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹287.5 & ₹272.2 yesterday to end at ₹276.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend