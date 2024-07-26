Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stocks Up in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 280.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.45 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 290.45 and closed at 292.3. The stock reached a high of 290.85 and a low of 280. The market capitalization of IRCON is 26,527.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 351.65 and the 52-week low is 90.21. The BSE volume for IRCON was 585,354 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON trading at ₹282.45, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹280.8

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON share price is at 282.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 276.65 and 287.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 276.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 287.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The IRCON share price has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at 282.85. Over the past year, IRCON shares have risen by 189.98% to reach 282.85, outperforming the Nifty which saw a 24.01% increase to reach 24406.10 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.26%
3 Months6.94%
6 Months13.53%
YTD63.77%
1 Year189.98%
26 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1287.5Support 1276.65
Resistance 2294.6Support 2272.9
Resistance 3298.35Support 3265.8
26 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 4.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
26 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32444 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 585 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹292.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 290.85 & 280 yesterday to end at 282.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.