IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stocks Up in Positive Trading Session

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹290.45 and closed at ₹292.3. The stock reached a high of ₹290.85 and a low of ₹280. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹26,527.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹351.65 and the 52-week low is ₹90.21. The BSE volume for IRCON was 585,354 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON share price is at ₹282.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹276.65 and ₹287.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹276.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 287.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The IRCON share price has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at ₹282.85. Over the past year, IRCON shares have risen by 189.98% to reach ₹282.85, outperforming the Nifty which saw a 24.01% increase to reach 24406.10 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.26%
|3 Months
|6.94%
|6 Months
|13.53%
|YTD
|63.77%
|1 Year
|189.98%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|287.5
|Support 1
|276.65
|Resistance 2
|294.6
|Support 2
|272.9
|Resistance 3
|298.35
|Support 3
|265.8
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 4.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 585 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹290.85 & ₹280 yesterday to end at ₹282.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.