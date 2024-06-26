IRCON Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹281, reached a high of ₹281.8, and a low of ₹270.5 before closing at ₹279.4. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at ₹25,563.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹301.4, while the 52-week low was ₹79. The BSE volume for IRCON shares on that day was 373,104.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.83
|Support 1
|267.53
|Resistance 2
|285.92
|Support 2
|263.32
|Resistance 3
|290.13
|Support 3
|256.23
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 20.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹281.8 & ₹270.5 yesterday to end at ₹279.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend