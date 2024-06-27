IRCON Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON had an open price of ₹272, a close price of ₹271.8, a high of ₹276, and a low of ₹268.9. The market capitalization was ₹25,483.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹301.4 and a 52-week low of ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 374,433 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IRCON has increased by 0.61% and is currently trading at ₹271.90. Over the past year, IRCON shares have surged by 220.95% to ₹271.90, while the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.97%
|3 Months
|12.76%
|6 Months
|60.0%
|YTD
|57.76%
|1 Year
|220.95%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.53
|Support 1
|267.33
|Resistance 2
|278.87
|Support 2
|264.47
|Resistance 3
|281.73
|Support 3
|260.13
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 20.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 374 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹276 & ₹268.9 yesterday to end at ₹271.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend