IRCON Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹273.3 and closed at ₹270.25. The high for the day was ₹275.3 and the low was ₹265.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹25346.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹301.4 and the 52-week low is ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 517084 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 19.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 517 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹275.3 & ₹265.6 yesterday to end at ₹270.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend