IRCON Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹282.05 and closed at ₹280.8. The high for the day was ₹285.5, while the low was ₹273.3. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹25,835.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹351.65 and the 52-week low is ₹90.21. The BSE volume for the day was 1,924,359 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 2.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1924 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹285.5 & ₹273.3 yesterday to end at ₹274.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.