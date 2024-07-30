Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 8.81 %. The stock closed at 274.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCON opened at 277.95 and closed at 274.7. The high for the day was 302.35, while the low was 277.4. The market capitalization stood at 28112.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for IRCON were 351.65 and 90.21 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3494403 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1308.67Support 1283.47
Resistance 2318.13Support 2267.73
Resistance 3333.87Support 3258.27
30 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 10.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
30 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34278 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹274.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 302.35 & 277.4 yesterday to end at 298.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

