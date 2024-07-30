IRCON Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCON opened at ₹277.95 and closed at ₹274.7. The high for the day was ₹302.35, while the low was ₹277.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹28112.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for IRCON were ₹351.65 and ₹90.21 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3494403 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|308.67
|Support 1
|283.47
|Resistance 2
|318.13
|Support 2
|267.73
|Resistance 3
|333.87
|Support 3
|258.27
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 10.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹302.35 & ₹277.4 yesterday to end at ₹298.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.