IRCON Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 271.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.3 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 267.95 and closed at 271.35. The high for the day was 274.6 and the low was 263.8. The market capitalization of IRCON was 25,610.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 301.4 and the 52-week low was 78.46. The BSE volume for the day was 1,288,524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1276.82Support 1266.07
Resistance 2281.03Support 2259.53
Resistance 3287.57Support 3255.32
30 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 20.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1000
30 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16891 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1288 k.

30 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹271.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 274.6 & 263.8 yesterday to end at 271.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

