Wed Jul 31 2024 09:24:41
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 295.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 290.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 301.5, reached a high of 302, and a low of 292 before closing at 298.9. The market capitalization stands at 27,754.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 351.65 and 93.2 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 725,003 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30:45 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON trading at ₹290.2, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹295.1

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCON has broken the first support of 290.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 286.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 286.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:17:47 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has decreased by -0.91% and is currently trading at 292.40. Over the past year, IRCON shares have increased by 203.34% to 292.40, while the Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.65%
3 Months7.72%
6 Months25.76%
YTD72.2%
1 Year203.34%
31 Jul 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1300.13Support 1290.53
Resistance 2305.67Support 2286.47
Resistance 3309.73Support 3280.93
31 Jul 2024, 08:33:18 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 9.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
31 Jul 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34599 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 725 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:02:19 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹298.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 302 & 292 yesterday to end at 295.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

