IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹301.5, reached a high of ₹302, and a low of ₹292 before closing at ₹298.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹27,754.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹351.65 and ₹93.2 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 725,003 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCON has broken the first support of ₹290.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹286.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹286.47 then there can be further negative price movement.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has decreased by -0.91% and is currently trading at ₹292.40. Over the past year, IRCON shares have increased by 203.34% to ₹292.40, while the Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|7.72%
|6 Months
|25.76%
|YTD
|72.2%
|1 Year
|203.34%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|300.13
|Support 1
|290.53
|Resistance 2
|305.67
|Support 2
|286.47
|Resistance 3
|309.73
|Support 3
|280.93
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 9.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 725 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹302 & ₹292 yesterday to end at ₹295.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.