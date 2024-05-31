IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Positive Trading Movement Today

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹271.95 and closed at ₹272.30. The high for the day was ₹276.40 and the low was ₹268.40. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at ₹25,459.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹301.40 and the 52-week low was ₹78.46. The BSE volume for IRCON was 678,086 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON share price is at ₹271 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹266.85 and ₹275.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹266.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 275.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IRCON has increased by 0.61% and is currently trading at ₹272.35. Over the past year, IRCON's share price has surged by 233.33% to ₹272.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.55%
|3 Months
|15.83%
|6 Months
|63.35%
|YTD
|57.82%
|1 Year
|233.33%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.0
|Support 1
|266.85
|Resistance 2
|279.8
|Support 2
|263.5
|Resistance 3
|283.15
|Support 3
|258.7
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 20.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 678 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹276.4 & ₹268.4 yesterday to end at ₹272.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend