Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Sees Positive Trading Movement Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 270.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 271.95 and closed at 272.30. The high for the day was 276.40 and the low was 268.40. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at 25,459.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 301.40 and the 52-week low was 78.46. The BSE volume for IRCON was 678,086 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON trading at ₹271, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹270.7

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON share price is at 271 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 266.85 and 275.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 266.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 275.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IRCON has increased by 0.61% and is currently trading at 272.35. Over the past year, IRCON's share price has surged by 233.33% to 272.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.55%
3 Months15.83%
6 Months63.35%
YTD57.82%
1 Year233.33%
31 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.0Support 1266.85
Resistance 2279.8Support 2263.5
Resistance 3283.15Support 3258.7
31 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 20.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0011
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
31 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17044 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 678 k.

31 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹272.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 276.4 & 268.4 yesterday to end at 272.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.