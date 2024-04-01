IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at ₹969.5, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹929.95

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹930, closed at ₹929.2, with a high of ₹939.1 and a low of ₹926.6. The market capitalization was ₹74312.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low was ₹557.15. The BSE volume was 58667 shares traded.
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed today at ₹969.5, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹929.95
Today, IRCTC stock closed at ₹969.5, which is a 4.25% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹929.95. The net change in the stock price was ₹39.55. Overall, IRCTC stock experienced a positive movement and showed a significant gain in value.
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|969.5
|39.55
|4.25
|1049.75
|557.15
|77560.0
|Thomas Cook India
|166.4
|0.05
|0.03
|189.85
|52.45
|7723.12
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.95
|1.06
|2.47
|54.0
|37.01
|7639.92
|International Travel House
|640.0
|41.7
|6.97
|740.0
|193.0
|511.65
|Kaya
|321.3
|7.7
|2.46
|395.9
|241.0
|419.75
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹930 and a high of ₹972.
IRCTC April futures opened at 937.8 as against previous close of 936.65
IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 970.8. The bid price is 976.2 and the offer price is 976.5 with bid and offer quantities at 875 each. The open interest stands at 13,797,000. Investors are closely watching the market dynamics to make informed decisions regarding this stock.
Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 564.55, and the high price was 1049.00. This data indicates the fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with the high representing the peak and the low marking the lowest point.
IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹971.3, up 4.45% from yesterday's ₹929.95
The current data for IRCTC stock shows a price of ₹971.3, with a percent change of 4.45% and a net change of 41.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
IRCTC April futures opened at 937.8 as against previous close of 936.65
IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 966.2 with a bid price of 971.8 and an offer price of 972.4. The offer quantity is 875 shares and the bid quantity is also 875 shares. The open interest for IRCTC stands at 13,799,625. Trading activity indicates a strong interest in the stock.
IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|930.18
|10 Days
|919.09
|20 Days
|922.51
|50 Days
|940.60
|100 Days
|864.59
|300 Days
|760.33
IRCTC Live Updates
IRCTC April futures opened at 937.8 as against previous close of 936.65
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 961.1 with a bid price of 967.05 and an offer price of 967.45. The bid quantity is 2625 shares and the offer quantity is 875 shares. The stock has an open interest of 13,747,125 shares.
IRCTC share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC April futures opened at 937.8 as against previous close of 936.65
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 958, with a bid price of 962.35 and an offer price of 962.8. The bid quantity is 875 and the offer quantity is 1750. There is a high open interest of 13,844,250 indicating strong investor interest in the stock. Investors should closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
IRCTC April futures opened at 937.8 as against previous close of 936.65
IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 952.85. The bid price is 955.45 with a bid quantity of 1750, while the offer price is 955.95 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest stands at 13,795,250. Investors are closely monitoring the market dynamics to make informed decisions regarding this stock.
IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.08%
|3 Months
|5.77%
|6 Months
|38.33%
|YTD
|4.75%
|1 Year
|64.69%
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹929.2 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for IRCTC was 58667 shares with a closing price of ₹929.2.
