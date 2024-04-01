Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at 969.5, up 4.25% from yesterday's 929.95

20 min read . 06:32 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 4.25 %. The stock closed at 929.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 969.5 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 930, closed at 929.2, with a high of 939.1 and a low of 926.6. The market capitalization was 74312.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1049.75 and the 52-week low was 557.15. The BSE volume was 58667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed today at ₹969.5, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹929.95

Today, IRCTC stock closed at 969.5, which is a 4.25% increase from yesterday's closing price of 929.95. The net change in the stock price was 39.55. Overall, IRCTC stock experienced a positive movement and showed a significant gain in value.

01 Apr 2024, 06:15 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

01 Apr 2024, 05:31 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 930 and a high of 972.

01 Apr 2024, 03:22 PM IST IRCTC April futures opened at 937.8 as against previous close of 936.65

IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 970.8. The bid price is 976.2 and the offer price is 976.5 with bid and offer quantities at 875 each. The open interest stands at 13,797,000. Investors are closely watching the market dynamics to make informed decisions regarding this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 03:17 PM IST Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 564.55, and the high price was 1049.00. This data indicates the fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with the high representing the peak and the low marking the lowest point.

01 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹971.3, up 4.45% from yesterday's ₹929.95

The current data for IRCTC stock shows a price of 971.3, with a percent change of 4.45% and a net change of 41.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

01 Apr 2024, 02:22 PM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹967, up 3.98% from yesterday's ₹929.95

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 967, with a percent change of 3.98 and a net change of 37.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.

01 Apr 2024, 02:13 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's low price for the day was 930 and the high price was 968.3.

01 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹965.6, up 3.83% from yesterday's ₹929.95

The current price of IRCTC stock is 965.6, with a percent change of 3.83 and a net change of 35.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days930.18
10 Days919.09
20 Days922.51
50 Days940.60
100 Days864.59
300 Days760.33
01 Apr 2024, 01:10 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's price fluctuated today, reaching a low of 930 and a high of 966.95.

01 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹965, up 3.77% from yesterday's ₹929.95

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 965, with a percent change of 3.77 and a net change of 35.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST IRCTC Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:31 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

01 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹960.45, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹929.95

IRCTC stock is currently priced at 960.45, with a 3.28% increase in value and a net change of 30.5 points. Overall, the stock has shown positive growth in the recent trading period.

01 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 930 and a high of 965.2 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:53 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
01 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹961, up 3.34% from yesterday's ₹929.95

The current price of IRCTC stock is 961, with a percent change of 3.34% and a net change of 31.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.

Click here for IRCTC News

01 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

01 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a high of 962.4 and a low of 930 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹957.85, up 3% from yesterday's ₹929.95

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 957.85, with a 3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 27.9 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

Click here for IRCTC Dividend

01 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation955.8525.92.791049.75557.1576468.0
Thomas Cook India167.050.70.42189.8552.457753.29
Easy Trip Planners43.971.082.5254.037.017643.39
International Travel House620.021.73.63740.0193.0495.66
Kaya323.09.43.0395.9241.0421.97
01 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹958, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹929.95

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 958, with a percent change of 3.02 and a net change of 28.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's low price today was 930 and the high price was 958.55.

01 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹957.7, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹929.95

The IRCTC stock is currently priced at 957.7, showing a 2.98% increase in value. The net change is 27.75.

01 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.08%
3 Months5.77%
6 Months38.33%
YTD4.75%
1 Year64.69%
01 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹928.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹929.2

The current price of IRCTC stock is 928.9 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹929.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for IRCTC was 58667 shares with a closing price of 929.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!