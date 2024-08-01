IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened and closed at ₹989.4 with a high of ₹993.7 and a low of ₹985.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹79,040.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1148.3 and ₹630.45 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 40,317 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 17.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 994 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹993.7 & ₹985.3 yesterday to end at ₹988. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.