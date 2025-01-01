IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹765.3 and closed at ₹769.8, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹789.75 and a low of ₹765.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹62,952 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and close to its 52-week low of ₹765.6. The BSE volume for the day was 128,705 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|795.8
|Support 1
|772.9
|Resistance 2
|804.3
|Support 2
|758.5
|Resistance 3
|818.7
|Support 3
|750.0
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 5.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1077 k & BSE volume was 128 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹789.75 & ₹765.3 yesterday to end at ₹786.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend