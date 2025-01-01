Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 769.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 786.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 765.3 and closed at 769.8, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 789.75 and a low of 765.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of 62,952 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and close to its 52-week low of 765.6. The BSE volume for the day was 128,705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1795.8Support 1772.9
Resistance 2804.3Support 2758.5
Resistance 3818.7Support 3750.0
01 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 5.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
01 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1205 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1223 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1077 k & BSE volume was 128 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹769.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 789.75 & 765.3 yesterday to end at 786.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

