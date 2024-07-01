IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's open price was ₹992.8 and closed at ₹991.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1007.25 and a low of ₹988. The market capitalization stood at 79128.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was ₹1148.3 and the low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 301,913 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1001.23
|Support 1
|981.73
|Resistance 2
|1014.12
|Support 2
|975.12
|Resistance 3
|1020.73
|Support 3
|962.23
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 18.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 301 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1007.25 & ₹988 yesterday to end at ₹991.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.