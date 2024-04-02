IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock soars as trading turns positive

IRCTC Share Price Today : IRCTC's stock opened at ₹930, closed at ₹929.95, with a high of ₹972 and a low of ₹930. The market capitalization stands at ₹77560.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1049.75 and ₹557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 525922 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1003.4
|33.9
|3.5
|1049.75
|557.15
|80272.0
|Thomas Cook India
|169.95
|2.6
|1.55
|189.85
|52.45
|7887.89
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.93
|0.98
|2.23
|54.0
|37.01
|7810.27
|International Travel House
|645.0
|17.4
|2.77
|740.0
|193.0
|515.65
|Kaya
|322.85
|-0.25
|-0.08
|395.9
|241.0
|421.77
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹964.3 and a high of ₹1012 on the current day, showing a fluctuation in prices throughout the trading session.
IRCTC April futures opened at 973.25 as against previous close of 975.4
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 1003.5 with a bid price of 1010.6 and an offer price of 1011.2. The stock has an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest stands at 14376250. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd stock was 564.55, while the 52-week high price was 1049.00. This shows a significant price range within the last year, indicating potential volatility in the stock's performance.
IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1003.55, up 3.51% from yesterday's ₹969.5
The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹1003.55, with a percent change of 3.51 and a net change of 34.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value.
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1001.0
|31.5
|3.25
|1049.75
|557.15
|80080.0
|Thomas Cook India
|169.9
|2.55
|1.52
|189.85
|52.45
|7885.57
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.9
|0.95
|2.16
|54.0
|37.01
|7805.06
|International Travel House
|643.05
|15.45
|2.46
|740.0
|193.0
|514.09
|Kaya
|327.45
|4.35
|1.35
|395.9
|241.0
|427.78
IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹1006.35, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹969.5
The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹1006.35, with a percent change of 3.8 and a net change of 36.85. This indicates that there has been a positive movement in the stock price, increasing by 3.8% or ₹36.85.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low of ₹964.3 and a high of ₹1012 on the current day.
IRCTC April futures opened at 973.25 as against previous close of 975.4
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 1002.7 with a bid price of 1009.5 and an offer price of 1009.85. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 875 each. The open interest for IRCTC is 14,301,875.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1004.8, up 3.64% from yesterday's ₹969.5
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹1004.8, with a percent change of 3.64% and a net change of 35.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has increased in value.
Click here for IRCTC Board Meetings
IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|930.18
|10 Days
|919.09
|20 Days
|922.51
|50 Days
|940.60
|100 Days
|864.59
|300 Days
|760.91
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's low price today was ₹964.3 and the high price was ₹1012.
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1004.2, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹969.5
The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹1004.2, with a percent change of 3.58 and a net change of 34.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.
Click here for IRCTC AGM
IRCTC Live Updates
IRCTC April futures opened at 973.25 as against previous close of 975.4
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 1000. The bid price is 1006.95 with a bid quantity of 875, while the offer price is 1007.65 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC is at 13974625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1000.4
|30.9
|3.19
|1049.75
|557.15
|80032.0
|Thomas Cook India
|168.1
|0.75
|0.45
|189.85
|52.45
|7802.03
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.54
|0.59
|1.34
|54.0
|37.01
|7742.48
|International Travel House
|646.95
|19.35
|3.08
|740.0
|193.0
|517.2
|Kaya
|323.75
|0.65
|0.2
|395.9
|241.0
|422.95
IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1001.2, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹969.5
The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹1001.2, with a percent change of 3.27 and a net change of 31.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value, increasing by 3.27% or ₹31.7.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹964.3 and a high of ₹991.35 today.
IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹976.1, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹969.5
The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹976.1, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 6.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|973.9
|4.4
|0.45
|1049.75
|557.15
|77912.0
|Thomas Cook India
|167.85
|0.5
|0.3
|189.85
|52.45
|7790.42
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.2
|0.25
|0.57
|54.0
|37.01
|7683.37
|International Travel House
|643.0
|15.4
|2.45
|740.0
|193.0
|514.05
|Kaya
|323.75
|0.65
|0.2
|395.9
|241.0
|422.95
IRCTC April futures opened at 973.25 as against previous close of 975.4
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 974.45. The bid price is 978.2 with a bid quantity of 875, and the offer price is 978.9 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest stands at 13,579,125. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities in IRCTC stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹964.3 and a high of ₹977.1.
IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹971.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹969.5
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹971.6 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2.1. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|972.55
|3.05
|0.31
|1049.75
|557.15
|77804.0
|Thomas Cook India
|168.8
|1.45
|0.87
|189.85
|52.45
|7834.51
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.05
|0.1
|0.23
|54.0
|37.01
|7657.3
|International Travel House
|643.3
|15.7
|2.5
|740.0
|193.0
|514.29
|Kaya
|322.45
|-0.65
|-0.2
|395.9
|241.0
|421.25
IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹973.05, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹969.5
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹973.05 with a percent change of 0.37, resulting in a net change of 3.55.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹964.3 and a high of ₹977.1 on the current day.
IRCTC April futures opened at 973.25 as against previous close of 975.4
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 967.65 with a bid price of 978.15 and an offer price of 978.8. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest for IRCTC stands at 13,578,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IRCTC Live Updates
IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹972.35, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹969.5
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹972.35 with a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 0.29. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.79%
|3 Months
|6.22%
|6 Months
|42.49%
|YTD
|9.31%
|1 Year
|69.37%
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹929.95 on last trading day
On the last day, IRCTC's BSE volume was 525,922 shares and the closing price was ₹929.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!