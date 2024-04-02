Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock soars as trading turns positive

LIVE UPDATES
18 min read . 06:17 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 3.51 %. The stock closed at 969.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1003.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : IRCTC's stock opened at 930, closed at 929.95, with a high of 972 and a low of 930. The market capitalization stands at 77560.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1049.75 and 557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 525922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1003.433.93.51049.75557.1580272.0
Thomas Cook India169.952.61.55189.8552.457887.89
Easy Trip Planners44.930.982.2354.037.017810.27
International Travel House645.017.42.77740.0193.0515.65
Kaya322.85-0.25-0.08395.9241.0421.77
02 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 964.3 and a high of 1012 on the current day, showing a fluctuation in prices throughout the trading session.

02 Apr 2024, 03:21 PM IST IRCTC April futures opened at 973.25 as against previous close of 975.4

IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 1003.5 with a bid price of 1010.6 and an offer price of 1011.2. The stock has an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest stands at 14376250. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:17 PM IST Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd stock was 564.55, while the 52-week high price was 1049.00. This shows a significant price range within the last year, indicating potential volatility in the stock's performance.

02 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1003.55, up 3.51% from yesterday's ₹969.5

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1003.55, with a percent change of 3.51 and a net change of 34.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value.

02 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1001.031.53.251049.75557.1580080.0
Thomas Cook India169.92.551.52189.8552.457885.57
Easy Trip Planners44.90.952.1654.037.017805.06
International Travel House643.0515.452.46740.0193.0514.09
Kaya327.454.351.35395.9241.0427.78
02 Apr 2024, 02:20 PM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹1006.35, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹969.5

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1006.35, with a percent change of 3.8 and a net change of 36.85. This indicates that there has been a positive movement in the stock price, increasing by 3.8% or 36.85.

02 Apr 2024, 02:10 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low of 964.3 and a high of 1012 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM IST IRCTC April futures opened at 973.25 as against previous close of 975.4

IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 1002.7 with a bid price of 1009.5 and an offer price of 1009.85. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 875 each. The open interest for IRCTC is 14,301,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1004.8, up 3.64% from yesterday's ₹969.5

The current price of IRCTC stock is 1004.8, with a percent change of 3.64% and a net change of 35.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has increased in value.

Click here for IRCTC Board Meetings

02 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:31 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days930.18
10 Days919.09
20 Days922.51
50 Days940.60
100 Days864.59
300 Days760.91
02 Apr 2024, 01:12 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's low price today was 964.3 and the high price was 1012.

02 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1004.2, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹969.5

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1004.2, with a percent change of 3.58 and a net change of 34.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.

Click here for IRCTC AGM

02 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST IRCTC Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:43 PM IST IRCTC April futures opened at 973.25 as against previous close of 975.4

IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 1000. The bid price is 1006.95 with a bid quantity of 875, while the offer price is 1007.65 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC is at 13974625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1000.430.93.191049.75557.1580032.0
Thomas Cook India168.10.750.45189.8552.457802.03
Easy Trip Planners44.540.591.3454.037.017742.48
International Travel House646.9519.353.08740.0193.0517.2
Kaya323.750.650.2395.9241.0422.95
02 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1001.2, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹969.5

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1001.2, with a percent change of 3.27 and a net change of 31.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value, increasing by 3.27% or 31.7.

02 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 964.3 and a high of 991.35 today.

02 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹976.1, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹969.5

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 976.1, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 6.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation973.94.40.451049.75557.1577912.0
Thomas Cook India167.850.50.3189.8552.457790.42
Easy Trip Planners44.20.250.5754.037.017683.37
International Travel House643.015.42.45740.0193.0514.05
Kaya323.750.650.2395.9241.0422.95
02 Apr 2024, 11:23 AM IST IRCTC April futures opened at 973.25 as against previous close of 975.4

IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 974.45. The bid price is 978.2 with a bid quantity of 875, and the offer price is 978.9 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest stands at 13,579,125. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities in IRCTC stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 11:12 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 964.3 and a high of 977.1.

02 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹971.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹969.5

The current price of IRCTC stock is 971.6 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2.1. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

02 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation972.553.050.311049.75557.1577804.0
Thomas Cook India168.81.450.87189.8552.457834.51
Easy Trip Planners44.050.10.2354.037.017657.3
International Travel House643.315.72.5740.0193.0514.29
Kaya322.45-0.65-0.2395.9241.0421.25
02 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹973.05, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹969.5

The current price of IRCTC stock is 973.05 with a percent change of 0.37, resulting in a net change of 3.55.

02 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 964.3 and a high of 977.1 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST IRCTC April futures opened at 973.25 as against previous close of 975.4

IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 967.65 with a bid price of 978.15 and an offer price of 978.8. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest for IRCTC stands at 13,578,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹972.35, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹969.5

The current price of IRCTC stock is 972.35 with a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 0.29. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.79%
3 Months6.22%
6 Months42.49%
YTD9.31%
1 Year69.37%
02 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹929.95 on last trading day

On the last day, IRCTC's BSE volume was 525,922 shares and the closing price was 929.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!