IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹988.7 and closed at ₹987.5. The stock reached a high of ₹995 and a low of ₹976.3. The market capitalization was ₹78,456.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹630.45. The BSE volume for the day was 47,151 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|992.2
|Support 1
|973.2
|Resistance 2
|1003.1
|Support 2
|965.1
|Resistance 3
|1011.2
|Support 3
|954.2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 17.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 998 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹995 & ₹976.3 yesterday to end at ₹980.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.