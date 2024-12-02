IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹815.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹814.35. The stock reached a high of ₹822.3 and a low of ₹810.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹65,276 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,148.3, while the low is ₹690.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 123,222 shares for IRCTC.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 2.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1333 k & BSE volume was 123 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹822.3 & ₹810.05 yesterday to end at ₹816. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.