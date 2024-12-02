Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 814.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 816 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 815.9 and closed slightly lower at 814.35. The stock reached a high of 822.3 and a low of 810.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 65,276 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1,148.3, while the low is 690.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 123,222 shares for IRCTC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 2.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2211
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell2222
02 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1456 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1416 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1333 k & BSE volume was 123 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹814.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 822.3 & 810.05 yesterday to end at 816. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

