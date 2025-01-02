IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹785.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹786.70. The stock reached a high of ₹794.10 and a low of ₹784.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹63,112 crore, IRCTC's shares traded a volume of 27,170 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and above the 52-week low of ₹765.30.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|794.03
|Support 1
|783.58
|Resistance 2
|799.57
|Support 2
|778.67
|Resistance 3
|804.48
|Support 3
|773.13
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 5.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 581 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹794.1 & ₹784.2 yesterday to end at ₹789.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend