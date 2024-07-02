IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹990, closed at ₹989.1, with a high of ₹999 and a low of ₹989.1. The market cap stood at ₹79,200.0 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1148.3 and a 52-week low of ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 99,955 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IRCTC has increased by 0.37% and is currently trading at ₹995.40. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 56.33% to reach ₹995.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to reach 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|3 Months
|-4.69%
|6 Months
|11.32%
|YTD
|11.87%
|1 Year
|56.33%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|998.93
|Support 1
|988.98
|Resistance 2
|1004.07
|Support 2
|984.17
|Resistance 3
|1008.88
|Support 3
|979.03
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 18.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1815 k & BSE volume was 99 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹999 & ₹989.1 yesterday to end at ₹989.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.