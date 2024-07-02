Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 989.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 990 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 990, closed at 989.1, with a high of 999 and a low of 989.1. The market cap stood at 79,200.0 crores, with a 52-week high of 1148.3 and a 52-week low of 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 99,955 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IRCTC has increased by 0.37% and is currently trading at 995.40. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 56.33% to reach 995.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to reach 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.72%
3 Months-4.69%
6 Months11.32%
YTD11.87%
1 Year56.33%
02 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1998.93Support 1988.98
Resistance 21004.07Support 2984.17
Resistance 31008.88Support 3979.03
02 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 18.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
02 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1915 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3946 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1815 k & BSE volume was 99 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹989.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 999 & 989.1 yesterday to end at 989.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.