IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at ₹1056.05, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹1038.5

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1052.45 and closed at ₹1045.35. The stock's high was ₹1057.45 and low was ₹1034.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹83,080.0 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹1068.65 and ₹604 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182,993 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹1038.25 and the high price was ₹1076.35.
IRCTC share price update : Futures trading higher by 2.27%; Futures open interest increased by 2.73%
An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC closed today at ₹1056.05, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹1038.5
IRCTC share price closed the day at ₹1056.05 - a 1.69% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1075.73 , 1095.92 , 1115.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1036.08 , 1016.62 , 996.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
IRCTC Live Updates
IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1055.75, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹1038.5
The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1052.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1067.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1067.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1020.19
|10 Days
|1021.98
|20 Days
|1001.02
|50 Days
|957.99
|100 Days
|920.08
|300 Days
|794.74
IRCTC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 27.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1059.45, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹1038.5
The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1052.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1067.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1067.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
IRCTC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 2.45%; Futures open interest increased by 2.46%
An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of ₹1038.25 and a high price of ₹1076.35 on the current day.
IRCTC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average
IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1061.8, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹1038.5
The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1052.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1067.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1067.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
IRCTC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹1055.8, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1038.5
The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1052.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1067.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1067.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the IRCTC stock price increased by 1.79% to reach ₹1057.05, outperforming its peers in the market. While Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House experienced declines, Thomas Cook India and Kaya saw gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.37% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1057.05
|18.55
|1.79
|1068.65
|604.0
|84564.0
|Thomas Cook India
|205.2
|1.65
|0.81
|222.5
|59.47
|9523.95
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.04
|-0.46
|-0.99
|54.0
|37.01
|8003.23
|International Travel House
|720.0
|-30.85
|-4.11
|781.0
|281.9
|575.6
|Kaya
|364.85
|4.6
|1.28
|395.9
|304.0
|476.64
IRCTC share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -4.98% lower than yesterday
The volume of IRCTC traded by 10 AM is 4.98% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1044.6, showing a decrease of 0.59%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC touched a high of 1048.45 & a low of 1040.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1048.2
|Support 1
|1040.05
|Resistance 2
|1052.4
|Support 2
|1036.1
|Resistance 3
|1056.35
|Support 3
|1031.9
IRCTC Live Updates
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
Today, IRCTC's stock price rose by 0.83% to reach ₹1047.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House are declining, whereas Thomas Cook India and Kaya are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.11% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1047.15
|8.65
|0.83
|1068.65
|604.0
|83772.0
|Thomas Cook India
|206.9
|3.35
|1.65
|222.5
|59.47
|9602.85
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.05
|-0.45
|-0.97
|54.0
|37.01
|8004.96
|International Travel House
|717.5
|-33.35
|-4.44
|781.0
|281.9
|573.61
|Kaya
|361.45
|1.2
|0.33
|395.9
|304.0
|472.2
IRCTC share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%
An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1046, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1038.5
IRCTC share price is at ₹1046 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1029.4 and ₹1052.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1029.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1052.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis
The IRCTC stock price has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹1043.10. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 68.14% to reach ₹1043.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.21%
|3 Months
|2.91%
|6 Months
|56.12%
|YTD
|17.04%
|1 Year
|68.14%
IRCTC share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1052.9
|Support 1
|1029.4
|Resistance 2
|1067.05
|Support 2
|1020.05
|Resistance 3
|1076.4
|Support 3
|1005.9
IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 26.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4090 k
The trading volume yesterday was 49.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1889 k & BSE volume was 182 k.
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1045.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1057.45 & ₹1034.3 yesterday to end at ₹1045.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
