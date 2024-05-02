Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at 1056.05, up 1.69% from yesterday's 1038.5

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 05:36 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 1038.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1056.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1052.45 and closed at 1045.35. The stock's high was 1057.45 and low was 1034.3. The market capitalization stood at 83,080.0 crores. The 52-week high and low were 1068.65 and 604 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182,993 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's low price for the day was 1038.25 and the high price was 1076.35.

02 May 2024, 04:34 PM IST IRCTC share price update : Futures trading higher by 2.27%; Futures open interest increased by 2.73%

An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC closed today at ₹1056.05, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹1038.5

IRCTC share price closed the day at 1056.05 - a 1.69% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1075.73 , 1095.92 , 1115.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1036.08 , 1016.62 , 996.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST IRCTC Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1055.75, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹1038.5

The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of 1052.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1067.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1067.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1020.19
10 Days1021.98
20 Days1001.02
50 Days957.99
100 Days920.08
300 Days794.74
02 May 2024, 02:12 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 27.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
02 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1059.45, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹1038.5

The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of 1052.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1067.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1067.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 2.45%; Futures open interest increased by 2.46%

An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 1038.25 and a high price of 1076.35 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1061.8, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹1038.5

The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of 1052.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1067.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1067.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹1055.8, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1038.5

The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of 1052.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1067.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1067.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the IRCTC stock price increased by 1.79% to reach 1057.05, outperforming its peers in the market. While Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House experienced declines, Thomas Cook India and Kaya saw gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.37% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1057.0518.551.791068.65604.084564.0
Thomas Cook India205.21.650.81222.559.479523.95
Easy Trip Planners46.04-0.46-0.9954.037.018003.23
International Travel House720.0-30.85-4.11781.0281.9575.6
Kaya364.854.61.28395.9304.0476.64
02 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -4.98% lower than yesterday

The volume of IRCTC traded by 10 AM is 4.98% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 1044.6, showing a decrease of 0.59%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST IRCTC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC touched a high of 1048.45 & a low of 1040.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11048.2Support 11040.05
Resistance 21052.4Support 21036.1
Resistance 31056.35Support 31031.9
02 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IRCTC's stock price rose by 0.83% to reach 1047.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House are declining, whereas Thomas Cook India and Kaya are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.11% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1047.158.650.831068.65604.083772.0
Thomas Cook India206.93.351.65222.559.479602.85
Easy Trip Planners46.05-0.45-0.9754.037.018004.96
International Travel House717.5-33.35-4.44781.0281.9573.61
Kaya361.451.20.33395.9304.0472.2
02 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1046, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1038.5

IRCTC share price is at 1046 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1029.4 and 1052.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1029.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1052.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

The IRCTC stock price has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 1043.10. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 68.14% to reach 1043.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.21%
3 Months2.91%
6 Months56.12%
YTD17.04%
1 Year68.14%
02 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11052.9Support 11029.4
Resistance 21067.05Support 21020.05
Resistance 31076.4Support 31005.9
02 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4090 k

The trading volume yesterday was 49.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1889 k & BSE volume was 182 k.

02 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1045.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1057.45 & 1034.3 yesterday to end at 1045.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.