IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹929.85 and closed at ₹924. The stock reached a high of ₹948 and a low of ₹921.85, with a market capitalization of ₹74,596 crore. The 52-week range for IRCTC is between ₹636.1 and ₹1148.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 269,986 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹822.0, 11.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1360 k & BSE volume was 88 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹948 & ₹921.85 yesterday to end at ₹932.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.